United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Sells 598 Shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC decreased its position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT) by 13.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,929 shares of the company’s stock after selling 598 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 68.0% in the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 15.6% in the second quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Powell Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 18.0% in the second quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 29.2% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA LIT opened at $87.85 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $83.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.11. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a 52 week low of $41.70 and a 52 week high of $89.58.

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

