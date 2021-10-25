United Rentals (URI) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th. Analysts expect United Rentals to post earnings of $6.80 per share for the quarter. United Rentals has set its FY 2021 guidance at EPS.Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $4.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.81 by ($0.15). United Rentals had a return on equity of 29.06% and a net margin of 11.36%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.68 EPS. On average, analysts expect United Rentals to post $22 EPS for the current fiscal year and $25 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:URI opened at $368.29 on Monday. United Rentals has a one year low of $167.25 and a one year high of $370.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $347.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $331.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.73, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.03.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of United Rentals from $268.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of United Rentals from $360.00 to $342.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of United Rentals from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of United Rentals from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Rentals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $323.27.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It offers rent to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners and government entities. The firm operates through two business segments: General Rentals; and Trench, Power & Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment engages in the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities.

