United States Steel (NYSE:X) Stock Price Up 6.6%

United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) rose 6.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $24.41 and last traded at $24.39. Approximately 764,795 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 21,882,938 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.88.

X has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of United States Steel from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of United States Steel from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of United States Steel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Argus upgraded shares of United States Steel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of United States Steel to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.78.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.72 and its 200 day moving average is $24.55. The company has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a PE ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 2.12.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 billion. United States Steel had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 20.37%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.67) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that United States Steel Co. will post 11.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio is presently -0.86%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in United States Steel by 98.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,623,695 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $134,968,000 after acquiring an additional 2,791,790 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC bought a new position in United States Steel during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,429,000. Gendell Jeffrey L bought a new position in United States Steel during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,170,000. Luminus Management LLC lifted its stake in United States Steel by 904.6% during the 1st quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 1,160,045 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,358,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044,572 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in United States Steel by 146.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,036,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,115,000 after acquiring an additional 615,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.32% of the company’s stock.

United States Steel Company Profile (NYSE:X)

United States Steel Corp. engages in the manufacturing and selling of steel products. It operates through the following business segments: Flat-Rolled Products, U.S. Steel Europe, and Tubular Products. The Flat-Rolled Products segment includes managing steel plants and production facilities that manufacture steel slabs, rounds, strip mill plates, sheets, tin mill, iron ore, and coke.

