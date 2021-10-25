Univar Solutions (UNVR) to Release Earnings on Monday

Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 1st. Analysts expect Univar Solutions to post earnings of $0.43 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. Univar Solutions had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 14.64%. Univar Solutions’s revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Univar Solutions to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE UNVR opened at $25.81 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of 20.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.95. Univar Solutions has a 12-month low of $16.18 and a 12-month high of $28.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Univar Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Univar Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Univar Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.57.

In other news, Director Christopher D. Pappas purchased 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.84 per share, with a total value of $166,880.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Univar Solutions stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) by 79.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,303 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 19,663 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Univar Solutions were worth $1,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 92.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Univar Solutions, Inc is a chemical and ingredients distributor and provider of specialty services. It operates through the following segments: USA, Canada, Europe and the Middle East and Africa, and Latin America. The company was founded by George van Waters and Nat Rogers on August 8, 1924 and is headquartered in Downers Grove, IL.

