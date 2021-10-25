Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) released its earnings results on Monday. The health services provider reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.79 by ($0.12), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.88 earnings per share. Universal Health Services’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of UHS stock traded down $1.93 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $133.69. 771,069 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 626,875. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $145.62 and a 200 day moving average of $149.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Universal Health Services has a 52-week low of $103.35 and a 52-week high of $165.00. The company has a market cap of $11.11 billion, a PE ratio of 10.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.20.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. Universal Health Services’s payout ratio is currently 7.19%.

Universal Health Services announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, July 26th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the health services provider to purchase up to 7.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on UHS shares. SVB Leerink started coverage on Universal Health Services in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Universal Health Services in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Universal Health Services from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $155.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Universal Health Services in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $169.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $155.71.

In other news, Director Lawrence S. Gibbs sold 314 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $50,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

About Universal Health Services

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

