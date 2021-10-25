Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) released its earnings results on Monday. The health services provider reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.79 by ($0.12), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.88 earnings per share. Universal Health Services’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis.
Shares of UHS stock traded down $1.93 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $133.69. 771,069 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 626,875. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $145.62 and a 200 day moving average of $149.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Universal Health Services has a 52-week low of $103.35 and a 52-week high of $165.00. The company has a market cap of $11.11 billion, a PE ratio of 10.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.20.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. Universal Health Services’s payout ratio is currently 7.19%.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on UHS shares. SVB Leerink started coverage on Universal Health Services in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Universal Health Services in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Universal Health Services from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $155.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Universal Health Services in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $169.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $155.71.
In other news, Director Lawrence S. Gibbs sold 314 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $50,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.
About Universal Health Services
Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.
