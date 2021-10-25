uPlexa (UPX) Price Up 14.5% Over Last 7 Days

uPlexa (CURRENCY:UPX) traded up 6.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 25th. uPlexa has a market capitalization of $453,718.51 and approximately $1,190.00 worth of uPlexa was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, uPlexa has traded 14.5% higher against the dollar. One uPlexa coin can currently be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

uPlexa Profile

uPlexa (UPX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. uPlexa’s total supply is 2,629,276,861 coins. uPlexa’s official Twitter account is @uPlexaCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for uPlexa is /r/uPlexa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. uPlexa’s official website is uplexa.com. The official message board for uPlexa is medium.com/@uplexa.

According to CryptoCompare, “The uPlexa blockchain will be powered by the billions of untapped IoT devices currently in-use in our world. This is done by using a modified CryptoNight algorithm in order to provide a viable option to IoT users in order to help pay a proportion of their electricity of running said devices. uPlexa's mining audience are individuals with IoT devices or webmasters with high-volume websites. With the uPlexa Near-Zero Congestion Model (NZCM) webmasters may incentivize their users to mine for their company(s) in order to credit their users with rewards, whilst performing off-chain transactions to lessen the network load and increase transaction capacity. “

Buying and Selling uPlexa

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as uPlexa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire uPlexa should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy uPlexa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

