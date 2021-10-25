Urus Market Capitalization Hits $2.82 Million (URUS)

Urus (CURRENCY:URUS) traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 25th. One Urus coin can currently be bought for about $6.00 or 0.00018659 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Urus has a market cap of $2.82 million and approximately $222,855.00 worth of Urus was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Urus has traded 15.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.89 or 0.00051160 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001604 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00002740 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $137.10 or 0.00219928 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00005087 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.35 or 0.00104824 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.87 or 0.00011012 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Urus Coin Profile

Urus (URUS) is a coin. It launched on February 28th, 2021. Urus’ official Twitter account is @getaurox

According to CryptoCompare, “The Urus Token will power a decentralized lending and borrowing platform integrated with a trading platform with 4X margin lending capabilities. “

Urus Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Urus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Urus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Urus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

