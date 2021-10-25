US Capital Advisors Comments on American Water Works Company, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:AWK)

American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) – Analysts at US Capital Advisors lifted their FY2023 EPS estimates for American Water Works in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 20th. US Capital Advisors analyst B. Followill now anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings of $5.01 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $5.00. US Capital Advisors has a “Hold” rating on the stock.

Get American Water Works alerts:

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.06. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 19.26%. The firm had revenue of $999.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. American Water Works’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

AWK has been the subject of several other reports. HSBC lowered American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $181.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America lowered American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $178.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $159.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays boosted their price objective on American Water Works from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Argus upgraded American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, American Water Works currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $181.43.

Shares of American Water Works stock opened at $175.81 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. American Water Works has a twelve month low of $131.01 and a twelve month high of $189.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $178.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $165.93. The firm has a market cap of $31.91 billion, a PE ratio of 42.57, a P/E/G ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.23.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a $0.603 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This is a positive change from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is 61.79%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in American Water Works in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in American Water Works in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in American Water Works in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in American Water Works in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.90% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses; Market-Based Businesses; and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.

See Also: When is a capital gain realized?

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.