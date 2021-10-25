USDJ Hits 24 Hour Volume of $2.75 Million (USDJ)

USDJ (CURRENCY:USDJ) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 25th. During the last week, USDJ has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. USDJ has a market capitalization of $14.86 million and $2.75 million worth of USDJ was traded on exchanges in the last day. One USDJ coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001590 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001589 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001736 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $44.37 or 0.00070497 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47.45 or 0.00075387 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.26 or 0.00102099 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62,943.33 or 1.00012085 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,164.74 or 0.06617453 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.45 or 0.00021374 BTC.

USDJ was first traded on April 3rd, 2020. USDJ’s total supply is 14,848,772 coins. The official website for USDJ is just.network . USDJ’s official Twitter account is @DeFi_JUST

According to CryptoCompare, “USDJ is a stablecoin of TRON. It’s generated through decentralized smart contracts on the TRON network. Anyone can pledge TRX as collateral to generate USDJ. USDJ enters into free circulation as any other cryptocurrency does once generated. It is pegged to the US dollar through Collateralized Debt Positions (CDPs), and also has autonomous feedback mechanisms. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDJ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDJ should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy USDJ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

