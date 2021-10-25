Usio (NASDAQ:USIO) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Usio (NASDAQ:USIO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Usio Inc. provides integrated payment solutions to merchants, billers, banks, service bureaus and card issuers. The Company operates credit, debit/prepaid, and ACH payment processing platforms. Usio Inc., formerly known as Payment Data Systems Inc., is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas. “

Shares of NASDAQ:USIO opened at $5.91 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.02. The stock has a market cap of $147.33 million, a PE ratio of -73.88 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. Usio has a one year low of $1.43 and a one year high of $8.19.

Usio (NASDAQ:USIO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $15.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.50 million. Usio had a negative return on equity of 12.86% and a negative net margin of 2.78%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Usio will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael R. Long sold 5,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.52, for a total transaction of $28,996.56. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,068,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,418,158.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael R. Long sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.34, for a total value of $25,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,039,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,932,528.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 67,448 shares of company stock valued at $396,515. 24.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of USIO. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Usio by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 9,481 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Usio by 102.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 128,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,000 after acquiring an additional 64,921 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Usio by 122.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 34,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 19,025 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Usio during the 1st quarter valued at $239,000. Finally, Parian Global Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Usio by 108.9% during the 1st quarter. Parian Global Management LP now owns 1,697,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,901,000 after acquiring an additional 885,035 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

USIO, Inc engages in providing integrated payment solutions. Its solutions include payment facilitation, merchant services, payment solutions, card issuing, check printing, electronic bill presentment & payment, and printing and mailing. The company offers services to software companies, merchants, billers, banks, service bureaus and card issuers.

