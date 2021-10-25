Utah Retirement Systems Has $6.62 Million Stock Holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Utah Retirement Systems cut its holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 79,603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Welltower were worth $6,615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new position in Welltower during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Welltower during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Welltower during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in Welltower during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its position in Welltower by 350.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Welltower from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Welltower from $80.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Welltower from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Welltower from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Welltower from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.70.

NYSE:WELL opened at $81.04 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.24 billion, a PE ratio of 58.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Welltower Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.66 and a twelve month high of $89.80.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.71). Welltower had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 4.76%. On average, analysts anticipate that Welltower Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. Welltower’s payout ratio is 68.54%.

Welltower Profile

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

