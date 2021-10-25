Utah Retirement Systems Lowers Position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Utah Retirement Systems trimmed its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $7,511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PH. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the second quarter worth $25,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the second quarter worth about $55,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the second quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 185.3% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. 79.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $364.00 price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Friday, July 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $337.00 price target on the stock. Melius raised Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Vertical Research initiated coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a report on Friday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $337.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $343.40.

NYSE:PH opened at $299.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $291.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $302.28. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 1 year low of $200.03 and a 1 year high of $324.68. The company has a market capitalization of $38.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.77.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $4.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.32 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 26.68% and a net margin of 12.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.55 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th were given a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.39%.

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

