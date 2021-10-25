Utah Retirement Systems Trims Stock Holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Utah Retirement Systems lowered its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,339 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 14 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $8,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 90.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,075.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Truist increased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $2,180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group increased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,850.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,850.00 to $2,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,850.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,988.15.

CMG opened at $1,792.21 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $50.35 billion, a PE ratio of 87.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,876.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,642.58. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,172.29 and a fifty-two week high of $1,958.55.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The restaurant operator reported $7.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.32 by $0.70. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 28.27% and a net margin of 8.57%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.76 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 25.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,907.34, for a total value of $2,901,064.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,846,361.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage bought 25,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1,909.68 per share, for a total transaction of $48,563,162.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,119 shares of company stock valued at $28,994,003. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

