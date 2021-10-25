UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC) Shares Sold by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp reduced its holdings in UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC) by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,732 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,918 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in UWM were worth $167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UWMC. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in UWM in the first quarter valued at $10,607,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in UWM in the first quarter valued at $3,889,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in UWM in the first quarter valued at $808,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in UWM in the first quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in UWM in the first quarter valued at $567,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.66% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on UWM in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.50 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded UWM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on UWM from $9.50 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on UWM in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $8.50 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on UWM from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.32.

Shares of NYSE UWMC opened at $6.98 on Monday. UWM Holdings Co. has a 1-year low of $6.25 and a 1-year high of $14.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.09 and a 200-day moving average of $7.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

UWM (NYSE:UWMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $484.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $557.10 million. Analysts anticipate that UWM Holdings Co. will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th.

About UWM

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company originates mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

