V-ID (VIDT) Price Reaches $0.99 on Top Exchanges

V-ID (CURRENCY:VIDT) traded up 9.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 25th. One V-ID coin can currently be bought for about $0.99 or 0.00008325 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, V-ID has traded 65.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. V-ID has a total market cap of $45.71 million and approximately $8.26 million worth of V-ID was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.08 or 0.00051194 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001596 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00002749 BTC.
- Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.99 or 0.00215416 BTC.
- Fantom (FTM) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00005062 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.73 or 0.00104899 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.99 or 0.00011155 BTC.
- DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.
V-ID Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “V-ID is a platform that is aimed at ending document fraud, It allows users and organizations to submit their files, where they are then matched with an ID and assigned a verified status. V-ID claims to be impossible to alter the file without losing the verification. Making it a secure and reliable way to fraud-proof your documentation. VIDT is an ERC20 compliant token on the Ethereum network. “
V-ID Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as V-ID directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire V-ID should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase V-ID using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
