Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $26.89 Billion

Brokerages expect that Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) will post $26.89 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Valero Energy’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $26.79 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $26.99 billion. Valero Energy posted sales of $16.60 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 62%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Valero Energy will report full-year sales of $101.37 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $100.59 billion to $102.38 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $109.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $104.49 billion to $113.55 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Valero Energy.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The oil and gas company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.30. Valero Energy had a negative net margin of 1.69% and a negative return on equity of 7.31%. The company had revenue of $29.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.16) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 86.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

VLO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Valero Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $101.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $81.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.08.

Shares of VLO stock traded up $1.70 on Wednesday, hitting $82.69. 2,712,836 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,930,282. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.36. Valero Energy has a one year low of $35.44 and a one year high of $84.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.10, a P/E/G ratio of 57.32 and a beta of 2.15.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VLO. Canton Hathaway LLC increased its stake in Valero Energy by 83.5% during the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 367 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Valero Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its stake in Valero Energy by 107.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 403 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in Valero Energy by 55.0% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Corp increased its stake in Valero Energy by 222.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 464 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.92% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment comprises of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

