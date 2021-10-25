Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) PT Raised to $95.00 at Raymond James

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) had its price objective increased by Raymond James from $88.00 to $95.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

VLO has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $81.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an overweight rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $86.92.

Shares of Valero Energy stock opened at $80.99 on Friday. Valero Energy has a twelve month low of $35.44 and a twelve month high of $84.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 57.32 and a beta of 2.15.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The oil and gas company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $29.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.55 billion. Valero Energy had a negative net margin of 1.69% and a negative return on equity of 7.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.16) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Valero Energy will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VLO. Canton Hathaway LLC grew its holdings in Valero Energy by 83.5% during the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 367 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 107.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 403 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 55.0% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 222.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 464 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. 76.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment comprises of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

