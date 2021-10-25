VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF (NYSEARCA:VNM) Sees Strong Trading Volume

VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF (NYSEARCA:VNM) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 32,460 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 276,253 shares.The stock last traded at $19.61 and had previously closed at $19.64.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.62 and a 200 day moving average of $19.54.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VNM. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,456,000. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,840,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 60,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 9,987 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF by 96.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 577,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,449,000 after acquiring an additional 283,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boothe Investment Group Inc. raised its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Boothe Investment Group Inc. now owns 487,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,176,000 after acquiring an additional 17,404 shares in the last quarter.

Market Vectors Vietnam ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Vietnam Index (the Index). The Market Vectors Vietnam Index is a rules-based, modified capitalization-weighted, float-adjusted index intended to give investors exposure to Vietnam.

