Vanguard Group Inc. Acquires 820 Shares of Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR)

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) by 0.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,302,665 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 820 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Red Rock Resorts worth $267,863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RRR. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts in the second quarter worth $118,020,000. Eminence Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 11.3% in the first quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 6,423,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,350,000 after acquiring an additional 653,730 shares during the period. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts in the first quarter worth $12,799,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 39.0% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,375,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,841,000 after acquiring an additional 386,003 shares during the period. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts in the first quarter worth $7,000,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.74% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RRR opened at $56.72 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.88. The company has a current ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61. The company has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.32 and a beta of 2.57. Red Rock Resorts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.94 and a twelve month high of $58.45.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.80. The firm had revenue of $428.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $370.83 million. Red Rock Resorts had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 41.53%. On average, analysts expect that Red Rock Resorts, Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

RRR has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Red Rock Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Red Rock Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.73.

Red Rock Resorts Profile

Red Rock Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and development of gaming and entertainment facilities. The firm operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. Its amenities include restaurants, entertainment venues, movie theatres, bowling and convention or banquet space, as well as traditional casino gaming offerings such as video poker, slot machines, table games, bingo and race and sports wagering.

