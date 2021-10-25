Vanguard Group Inc. Buys 38,557 Shares of Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD)

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,907,162 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,557 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.11% of Forward Air worth $260,917,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FWRD. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Forward Air by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 461,686 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,002,000 after purchasing an additional 34,776 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Forward Air by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,361 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $739,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Forward Air by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,973 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Forward Air by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,676 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Forward Air by 333.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 43,040 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,822,000 after acquiring an additional 33,101 shares in the last quarter. 97.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Forward Air alerts:

NASDAQ:FWRD opened at $90.86 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.84 and a beta of 1.14. Forward Air Co. has a one year low of $59.24 and a one year high of $100.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $86.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.41.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $420.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.90 million. Forward Air had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 3.69%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Forward Air Co. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Forward Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.44%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FWRD. Zacks Investment Research cut Forward Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Forward Air from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Forward Air from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.50.

About Forward Air

Forward Air Corp. engages in the provision of less-than-truckload (LTL), truckload, intermodal and pool distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Expedited LTL and Intermodal. The Expedited LTL segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional and national LTL, final mile and truckload services.

Featured Article: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FWRD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD).

Receive News & Ratings for Forward Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forward Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.