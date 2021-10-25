Vanguard Group Inc. Has $277.56 Million Stock Position in iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT)

Vanguard Group Inc. decreased its position in iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,972,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 46,714 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 10.58% of iRobot worth $277,562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IRBT. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iRobot during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in iRobot by 230.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in iRobot in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iRobot by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in iRobot in the 1st quarter valued at $87,000. 87.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iRobot alerts:

IRBT opened at $79.89 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $82.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.42. iRobot Co. has a 1 year low of $71.10 and a 1 year high of $197.40. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.23.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $365.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $355.40 million. iRobot had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 11.66%. Research analysts expect that iRobot Co. will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on IRBT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered iRobot to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded iRobot from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.50.

In related news, insider David Keith Hartsfield sold 4,083 shares of iRobot stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.60, for a total transaction of $337,255.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Colin M. Angle sold 11,233 shares of iRobot stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.03, for a total value of $1,000,073.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

iRobot Profile

iRobot Corp. is a robot company, which engages in designing and building robots. Its products include robot vacuums, robot maps, and pool cleaners. The company was founded by Rodney Allen Brooks, Colin M. Angle and Helen Greiner in August 1990 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

Further Reading: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for iRobot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iRobot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.