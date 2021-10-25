Vanguard Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN)

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,394,546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 434,087 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities were worth $273,711,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 10.8% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 20,016 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 1,956 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC raised its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 53.0% during the second quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 2,319 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the period. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in Algonquin Power & Utilities during the second quarter worth $163,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Algonquin Power & Utilities during the second quarter worth $172,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 171.2% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 990,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,749,000 after acquiring an additional 624,970 shares during the period. 42.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Algonquin Power & Utilities alerts:

Shares of NYSE AQN opened at $15.14 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. has a 52 week low of $14.42 and a 52 week high of $17.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.37.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a net margin of 33.35% and a return on equity of 7.59%. The firm had revenue of $527.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $444.52 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.1706 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.25%.

AQN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Algonquin Power & Utilities currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Profile

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. operates as a diversified utility company. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution and transmission utility assets. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Services Group, and Renewable Energy Group.

Recommended Story: What is a Market Correction?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AQN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN).

Receive News & Ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.