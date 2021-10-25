Vanguard Group Inc. Purchases 149,900 Shares of Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT)

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,518,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 149,900 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 10.14% of Green Dot worth $258,521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its stake in Green Dot by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 10,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Green Dot during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Green Dot by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 281,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,170,000 after acquiring an additional 9,456 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Green Dot by 114.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 33,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after acquiring an additional 17,941 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Green Dot by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Jess Unruh sold 3,318 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.05, for a total value of $179,337.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,635 shares of company stock valued at $372,687. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Green Dot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.67.

Shares of GDOT opened at $44.30 on Monday. Green Dot Co. has a 12-month low of $38.95 and a 12-month high of $61.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.41. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 110.75 and a beta of 1.00.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.44. Green Dot had a return on equity of 6.81% and a net margin of 1.77%. The business had revenue of $357.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.45 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Green Dot Co. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Green Dot Company Profile

Green Dot Corp. operates as a financial technology leader and bank holding company, which engages in the provision of modern banking and money movement accessible for all. It operates through the following segments: Account Services; Processing and Settlement Services; and Corporate and Other. The Account Services segment consists of revenues and expenses derived from deposit account programs, such as prepaid cards, debit cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, secured credit cards, payroll debit cards, and gift cards.

