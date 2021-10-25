Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 73,287 Shares of Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA)

Vanguard Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,038,201 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73,287 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 5.07% of Medallia worth $271,289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDLA. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Medallia by 22.8% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 1,578 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Medallia by 36.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 2,369 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Medallia during the first quarter worth approximately $111,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Medallia by 8.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 968,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,024,000 after purchasing an additional 73,776 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Medallia by 5.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 661,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,463,000 after purchasing an additional 36,408 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Medallia alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered Medallia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.60 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Medallia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist Financial lowered Medallia to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Citigroup lowered Medallia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, William Blair lowered Medallia from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.75.

In related news, CFO Roxanne Oulman sold 8,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.69, for a total transaction of $277,100.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 472,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,910,641.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Borge Hald sold 305,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.87, for a total value of $10,348,097.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 557,054 shares of company stock worth $18,864,247. Company insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDLA stock opened at $33.96 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.34. The company has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of -26.74 and a beta of 1.45. Medallia, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.58 and a fifty-two week high of $48.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $144.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.16 million. Medallia had a negative net margin of 37.34% and a negative return on equity of 30.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Medallia, Inc. will post -0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medallia Company Profile

Medallia, Inc engages in the provision of customer experience management software. Its products include surveys, CX profiles, CX journeys, action intelligence, and alerts and reporting. The firm also offers CX professionals, EX professionals, account management, contact centers, location-based operations, and research and insights solutions.

See Also: What are economic reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA).

Receive News & Ratings for Medallia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medallia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.