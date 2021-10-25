Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Purchased by Ferris Capital LLC

Ferris Capital LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 2,342.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,443 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,577 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up about 10.6% of Ferris Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Ferris Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $27,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 81.2% in the 2nd quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,633,000 after buying an additional 5,677 shares during the last quarter. Radnor Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Radnor Financial Advisors LLC now owns 92,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,671,000 after buying an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 78,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,497,000 after buying an additional 6,229 shares during the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $1,197,000. Finally, Rodgers & Associates LTD lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 6.6% during the second quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD now owns 41,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,969,000 after purchasing an additional 2,592 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VUG stock opened at $306.44 on Monday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $218.28 and a one year high of $309.59. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $300.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $286.67.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

