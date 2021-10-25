Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VYMI) Shares Acquired by Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VYMI) by 10.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,437 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 16.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,016,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,525,000 after buying an additional 142,214 shares in the last quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 96.1% during the second quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 446,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,328,000 after purchasing an additional 218,661 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 15.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 425,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,948,000 after purchasing an additional 57,361 shares in the last quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.5% during the first quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 318,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,815,000 after purchasing an additional 7,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 407.6% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 295,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,321,000 after purchasing an additional 237,054 shares in the last quarter.

VYMI opened at $68.51 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $67.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.09. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $50.23 and a one year high of $71.14.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were given a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%.

