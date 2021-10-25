Veil (VEIL) Price Down 2% Over Last Week

Veil (CURRENCY:VEIL) traded 44.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 25th. Veil has a total market capitalization of $1.79 million and $448.00 worth of Veil was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Veil coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0208 or 0.00000033 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Veil has traded 2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63,224.96 or 1.00290692 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.88 or 0.00055330 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $208.32 or 0.00330448 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $318.36 or 0.00505006 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $125.91 or 0.00199726 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00004604 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.63 or 0.00010509 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001466 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002080 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000885 BTC.

Veil (CRYPTO:VEIL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X16RT hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 7th, 2018. Veil’s total supply is 94,918,809 coins and its circulating supply is 86,077,880 coins. The Reddit community for Veil is /r/veil and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Veil’s official Twitter account is @projectveil and its Facebook page is accessible here . Veil’s official website is veil-project.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Veil is a cryptocurrency project working to make privacy the most convenient choice through both cutting-edge technology and silky-smooth user experience. Veil uses a hybrid Proof-of-Stake and Proof-of-Work consensus system, including support for the RandomX and ProgPoW mining algorithms. Through RingCT, stealth addresses, Dandelion, and compulsory privacy, Veil provides coin fungibility and privacy without compromise. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veil directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Veil should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Veil using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

