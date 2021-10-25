Venus Reward Token (VRT) Trading Up 3% This Week

Venus Reward Token (CURRENCY:VRT) traded down 4.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 25th. During the last seven days, Venus Reward Token has traded up 3% against the US dollar. One Venus Reward Token coin can now be purchased for $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Venus Reward Token has a total market capitalization of $25.91 million and $693,991.00 worth of Venus Reward Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.29 or 0.00051287 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001588 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00002647 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $132.22 or 0.00210003 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $65.47 or 0.00103987 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00004810 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.77 or 0.00010745 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Venus Reward Token Coin Profile

VRT is a coin. Venus Reward Token’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,999,981,080 coins. Venus Reward Token’s official Twitter account is @VenusProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Virtual Reality Technology a decentralised VR marketplace that allows content creation through APIs and eases SDK use, via blockchain technology. Through a VR marketplace, the user creates typical smart contracts to buy, sell or rent content. Other features of the platform are SDK tools available for content creation and Payment API using VRT token. VRT is an Ethereum-based token (ERC 20) to be used as payment between content developers, buyers, third-parties within the VR network and user rewards. “

Venus Reward Token Coin Trading

