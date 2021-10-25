Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its stake in shares of Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM) by 4.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 99,190 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,101 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Verastem were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baker BROS. Advisors LP raised its stake in Verastem by 67.8% during the 1st quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 17,019,294 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,038,000 after acquiring an additional 6,875,255 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Verastem by 1.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,687,388 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,809,000 after acquiring an additional 195,672 shares during the period. BVF Inc. IL increased its stake in shares of Verastem by 2.7% during the first quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 11,480,994 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,358,000 after acquiring an additional 300,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Verastem by 14.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,743,112 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,775,000 after buying an additional 354,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Verastem by 19.5% during the first quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 2,694,394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,655,000 after buying an additional 439,803 shares in the last quarter. 63.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Verastem alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ VSTM opened at $2.55 on Monday. Verastem, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.14 and a 12-month high of $4.93. The company has a market capitalization of $460.93 million, a PE ratio of -11.09 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 9.01 and a quick ratio of 9.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.24.

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $0.50 million during the quarter. Verastem had a negative net margin of 47.93% and a negative return on equity of 35.48%. On average, analysts forecast that Verastem, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on VSTM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Verastem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Verastem in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Verastem in a report on Monday, September 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.69.

Verastem Profile

Verastem, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. The company was founded by Richard H. Aldrich, Michelle Dipp, Piyush Gupta, Satish Jindal, Eric S. Lander, Robert F. Weinberg, and Christoph H. Westphal on August 4, 2010 and is headquartered in Needham, MA.

Featured Story: Day Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM).

Receive News & Ratings for Verastem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verastem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.