Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $1.30 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti dropped their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for Verizon Communications in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 20th. Truist Securiti analyst G. Miller now expects that the cell phone carrier will post earnings per share of $1.30 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.32. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Verizon Communications’ Q1 2022 earnings at $1.37 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.36 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.46 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on VZ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.00.

NYSE:VZ opened at $52.93 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $219.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.96, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $54.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.02. Verizon Communications has a fifty-two week low of $50.86 and a fifty-two week high of $61.95.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $32.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.24 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.05% and a return on equity of 30.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.25 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.84%. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.24%.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.57, for a total transaction of $86,355.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,668,378.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kumara Guru Gowrappan sold 14,077 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total transaction of $782,118.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,739 shares of company stock worth $1,039,150 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its position in Verizon Communications by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,285 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Weather Gauge Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.3% in the second quarter. Weather Gauge Advisory LLC now owns 13,959 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $782,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.0% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 18,330 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 6,372 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.6% in the second quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 5,650 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. 63.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

