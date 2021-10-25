Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 70,225 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 2,360,954 shares.The stock last traded at $11.53 and had previously closed at $10.97.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. CIBC increased their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$12.50 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$12.00 to C$10.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$13.50 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vermilion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$11.75 to C$12.25 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.86.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 3.18.

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The oil and gas company reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $2.77. The company had revenue of $331.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.00 million. Vermilion Energy had a negative return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 61.81%. Sell-side analysts predict that Vermilion Energy Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VET. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vermilion Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,332,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vermilion Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $557,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vermilion Energy by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 118,158 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 2,733 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vermilion Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,826,000. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Vermilion Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $282,000. 17.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vermilion Energy Company Profile (NYSE:VET)

Vermilion Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States of America, France, Netherlands, Germany, Ireland, Australia, and Corporate. The company was founded by Lorenzo Donadeo and Claudio A.

