Vertiv (VRT) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, October 27th. Analysts expect Vertiv to post earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter. Vertiv has set its Q3 2021 guidance at $0.260-$0.300 EPS and its FY 2021 guidance at $1.120-$1.180 EPS.Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Vertiv had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 71.45%. On average, analysts expect Vertiv to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Vertiv stock opened at $24.07 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. Vertiv has a 1-year low of $16.65 and a 1-year high of $28.80.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Vertiv stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 77,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,351,000. Institutional investors own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VRT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vertiv from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Vertiv from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Vertiv from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Vertiv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.43.

About Vertiv

Vertiv Holdings Co engages in the design, manufacturing, and service of critical digital infrastructure technology that powers, cools, deploys, secures and maintains electronics that process, store and transmit data. It also offers power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure.

