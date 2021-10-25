VIEX Capital Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

VIEX Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 121,179 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,624,000. Western Digital accounts for approximately 6.2% of VIEX Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Western Digital by 0.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,024,507 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,350,354,000 after purchasing an additional 258,140 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Western Digital by 9.3% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,148,920 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $437,619,000 after purchasing an additional 524,468 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Western Digital by 3.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,648,784 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $400,955,000 after purchasing an additional 180,222 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Western Digital by 1,932.1% during the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,407,700 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $360,964,000 after purchasing an additional 5,141,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lyrical Asset Management LP raised its position in Western Digital by 5.2% during the first quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 4,576,911 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $305,509,000 after purchasing an additional 224,935 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Lori S. Sundberg sold 3,380 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.92, for a total transaction of $229,569.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,265,036.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WDC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho downgraded shares of Western Digital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Western Digital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $91.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Western Digital from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Western Digital from $155.00 to $140.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Western Digital from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.57.

Shares of WDC opened at $57.82 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.94 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.23. Western Digital Co. has a 12 month low of $36.59 and a 12 month high of $78.19.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The data storage provider reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 billion. Western Digital had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 11.19%. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Western Digital Co. will post 9.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Western Digital Profile

Western Digital Corp. engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the following product categories: Client Devices, Data Center Devices & Solutions, and Client Solutions. The Client Devices category includes mobile, desktop, gaming and digital video hard drives, solid state drives (SSDs), embedded products, and wafers.

