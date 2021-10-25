Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Makes New Investment in Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 34,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Adverum Biotechnologies by 6.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,600,688 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,602,000 after acquiring an additional 97,016 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Adverum Biotechnologies by 18.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,340,336 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,192,000 after acquiring an additional 364,873 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Adverum Biotechnologies in the second quarter valued at about $130,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Adverum Biotechnologies by 10.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,983,122 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,941,000 after acquiring an additional 759,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Adverum Biotechnologies by 636.0% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 532,930 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after acquiring an additional 460,517 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on ADVM shares. SVB Leerink restated a “hold” rating on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $23.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Chardan Capital dropped their price target on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.97.

NASDAQ ADVM opened at $1.95 on Monday. Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.92 and a 1 year high of $14.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.35 million, a PE ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.74.

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.07). On average, analysts forecast that Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. will post -1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adverum Biotechnologies

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc is a clinical-stage gene therapy company that engages in the development of gene therapies for ocular and rare diseases. The company was founded by Mark S. Blumenkranz, Thomas W. Chalberg, Jr., Mitchell H. Finer, and Steven Daniel Schwartz on July 17, 2006 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

