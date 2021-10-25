Vivendi’s (VIVHY) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Vivendi (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on VIVHY. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Vivendi from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Vivendi in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vivendi from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Societe Generale assumed coverage on shares of Vivendi in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Vivendi in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS VIVHY opened at $34.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.63. Vivendi has a 52-week low of $28.32 and a 52-week high of $42.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.33. The stock has a market cap of $37.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.69.

Vivendi SE engages in the provision of media and telecommunications services. It operates through the following segments: Universal Music, Canal+, Havas, Editis, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, New Initiatives, and Corporate. The Universal Music segment includes sale of recorded music (digital and physical), exploitation of music publishing rights, as well as artist services and merchandising.

