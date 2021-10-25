Voestalpine’s (VLPNY) Hold Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group reiterated a sell rating on shares of Voestalpine in a report on Friday, August 13th. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Voestalpine in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Voestalpine from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Voestalpine from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Voestalpine in a report on Monday, August 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.41.

Shares of VLPNY opened at $7.54 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.28 and its 200-day moving average is $8.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.78 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Voestalpine has a 12-month low of $5.40 and a 12-month high of $9.61.

Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. Voestalpine had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 6.76%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Voestalpine will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Voestalpine Company Profile

voestalpine AG engages in the production, processing, and distribution of steel products. It operates through the following divisions: Steel, High Performance Metals, Metal Engineering, Metal Forming and Other. The Steel division focuses on the production and processing of steel products for the segments automotive industry, white goods, electrical industry, processing industry, energy, and engineering industry.

