Vornado Realty Trust (VNO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 1st. Analysts expect Vornado Realty Trust to post earnings of $0.72 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.55). The company had revenue of $378.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.90 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 2.95% and a positive return on equity of 2.44%. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.03) EPS. On average, analysts expect Vornado Realty Trust to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:VNO opened at $44.90 on Monday. Vornado Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $29.79 and a twelve month high of $50.91. The stock has a market cap of $8.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -83.15 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 7.61, a current ratio of 7.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.83.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.79%.

VNO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.71.

Vornado Realty Trust Company Profile

Vornado Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust. The company owns office, retail, merchandise mart properties and other real estate and related investments. Its office properties include various building office complexes and Bank of America Center in San Francisco. The company’s retail properties include shopping centers, regional malls single tenant retail assets.

