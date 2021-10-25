Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) Receives $72.10 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $72.10.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th.

NYSE VOYA traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $68.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,107,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,236,315. Voya Financial has a 12 month low of $47.12 and a 12 month high of $70.68. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.44.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The asset manager reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.79. Voya Financial had a negative net margin of 1.87% and a positive return on equity of 7.55%. The firm had revenue of $424.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.50 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Voya Financial will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th were paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 25th. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.72%.

In other news, insider Nancy Ferrara sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.60, for a total value of $196,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $906,329.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its position in shares of Voya Financial by 5.0% in the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 3,896 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Voya Financial by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 3,414 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in Voya Financial by 5.2% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,036 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Voya Financial by 5.5% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,104 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Voya Financial by 1.7% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 15,593 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $959,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period.

About Voya Financial

Voya Financial, Inc is a retirement, investment, and insurance company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retirement, Investment Management, and Employee Benefits. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred, employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services.

