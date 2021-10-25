Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) Trading Up 5.6% Over Last 7 Days

Vulcan Forged PYR (CURRENCY:PYR) traded down 4.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 24th. In the last week, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded 5.6% higher against the dollar. Vulcan Forged PYR has a market cap of $193.36 million and $5.06 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vulcan Forged PYR coin can currently be purchased for $10.19 or 0.00016421 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.59 or 0.00049298 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00002617 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $125.36 or 0.00202035 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.25 or 0.00101935 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00004715 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Vulcan Forged PYR

PYR is a coin. Its launch date was March 18th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,977,700 coins. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @VulcanForged

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged is a non-fungible token (NFT) game studio, marketplace and dApp incubator with multiple games and an active community of users. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of the Vulcan.Forged platform (PYR) is a transferable representation of attributed functions specified in the protocol/code of the Vulcan.Forged platform, and which is designed to be used solely as an interoperable utility token on the platform and across different game environments. PYR Token is an ERC20 token to be ported to Matic. “

Buying and Selling Vulcan Forged PYR

