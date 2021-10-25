W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Receives $467.55 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $467.55.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of W.W. Grainger in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $525.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James lowered shares of W.W. Grainger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $369.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “sell” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $462.00 to $492.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd.

Get W.W. Grainger alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GWW. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in W.W. Grainger by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 6,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,672,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in W.W. Grainger by 50.3% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 18,421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,068,000 after purchasing an additional 6,162 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in W.W. Grainger by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,136,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. grew its position in W.W. Grainger by 87.1% in the 2nd quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 4,658 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,040,000 after purchasing an additional 2,168 shares during the period. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its position in W.W. Grainger by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 15,957 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GWW traded down $1.21 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $435.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 199,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,187. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.55. The stock has a market cap of $22.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.22. W.W. Grainger has a 12 month low of $345.00 and a 12 month high of $479.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $420.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $436.06.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.61 by ($0.34). W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 41.62% and a net margin of 7.09%. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger will post 19.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is currently 40.05%.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

See Also: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for W.W. Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.W. Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.