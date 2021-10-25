Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY) Now Covered by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

WRBY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Cowen initiated coverage on Warby Parker in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Warby Parker in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Telsey Advisory Group initiated coverage on Warby Parker in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Warby Parker in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Warby Parker in a research report on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Shares of NYSE WRBY opened at $56.93 on Monday. Warby Parker has a 1-year low of $46.50 and a 1-year high of $58.90.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Warby Parker stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Warby Parker Inc (NYSE:WRBY) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,990,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,771,000.

