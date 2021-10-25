Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY) Now Covered by Evercore ISI

Investment analysts at Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY) in a report released on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set an “inline” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI’s price target indicates a potential downside of 5.15% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Warby Parker in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital began coverage on Warby Parker in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Cowen began coverage on Warby Parker in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Warby Parker in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group began coverage on Warby Parker in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

WRBY opened at $56.93 on Monday. Warby Parker has a 1-year low of $46.50 and a 1-year high of $58.90.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Warby Parker stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Warby Parker Inc (NYSE:WRBY) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,990,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,771,000.

