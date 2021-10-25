Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Cowen

Stock analysts at Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Warby Parker in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Warby Parker in a research note on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on Warby Parker in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Warby Parker has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

Shares of WRBY stock opened at $56.93 on Monday. Warby Parker has a 1 year low of $46.50 and a 1 year high of $58.90.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Warby Parker stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Warby Parker Inc (NYSE:WRBY) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,990,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,771,000.

