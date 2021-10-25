Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) to report earnings of $0.21 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.19 and the highest is $0.23. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust reported earnings of $0.36 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 41.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Washington Real Estate Investment Trust will report full-year earnings of $1.12 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.08 to $1.17. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $0.99. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.17). Washington Real Estate Investment Trust had a negative return on equity of 2.30% and a negative net margin of 7.88%.

WRE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.50 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Washington Real Estate Investment Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.13.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,742,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 62.9% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 185,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,097,000 after acquiring an additional 71,533 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 3.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,444,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $309,222,000 after acquiring an additional 433,733 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 4.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,555,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,384,000 after acquiring an additional 70,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 6.2% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 35,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $808,000 after acquiring an additional 2,059 shares during the last quarter. 88.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Monday, reaching $25.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 545,331. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.20. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of -105.08 and a beta of 0.92. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $16.95 and a 52 week high of $27.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 46.90%.

About Washington Real Estate Investment Trust

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the ownership and operation of income-producing real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office and Multifamily. The Office segment provides office space for various types of businesses and professions. The Multifamily segment provides rental housing for individuals and families throughout Washington metro region.

