Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) Shares Purchased by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,231,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,511 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.46% of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust worth $28,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $233,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 680,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,655,000 after acquiring an additional 118,412 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 94.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 43,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 21,269 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 29,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 1,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,968,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $367,267,000 after acquiring an additional 121,495 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.91% of the company’s stock.

WRE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in a report on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.13.

Shares of NYSE WRE opened at $25.22 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.20. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -105.08 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $16.95 and a 1 year high of $27.05.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.17). Washington Real Estate Investment Trust had a negative return on equity of 2.30% and a negative net margin of 7.88%. As a group, research analysts expect that Washington Real Estate Investment Trust will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.90%.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the ownership and operation of income-producing real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office and Multifamily. The Office segment provides office space for various types of businesses and professions. The Multifamily segment provides rental housing for individuals and families throughout Washington metro region.

