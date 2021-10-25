WAX Trading 8% Higher Over Last Week (WAXP)

WAX (CURRENCY:WAXP) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 25th. WAX has a total market cap of $548.47 million and approximately $55.81 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WAX coin can currently be bought for $0.31 or 0.00000488 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, WAX has traded 8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

0Chain (ZCN) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000571 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 35.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0363 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0307 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.20 or 0.00035251 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

About WAX

WAX (WAXP) is a coin. It was first traded on December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 3,803,896,482 coins and its circulating supply is 1,783,603,192 coins. WAX’s official message board is wax.io/blog . The Reddit community for WAX is /r/WAX_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for WAX is wax.io . WAX’s official Twitter account is @WAX_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “WAX is a purpose-built blockchain and protocol token that has a convenient way to create, buy, sell, and trade virtual items anywhere in the world and it is designed to be the platform for video gaming and e-commerce dApps. It will also be fully backward compatible with EOSIO. Participants of the Worldwide Asset eXchange gain access to a global community of collectors and traders, buyers and sellers, creators and gamers, merchants, dApp creators, and game developers. The WAX Blockchain uses the Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) as its consensus mechanism. “

Buying and Selling WAX

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WAX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

