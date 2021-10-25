Waycross Partners LLC Acquires 4,226 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Waycross Partners LLC raised its holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 12.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 38,882 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,226 shares during the period. Sysco accounts for 2.5% of Waycross Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Waycross Partners LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $176,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SYY. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Sysco in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in shares of Sysco during the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sysco by 214.4% during the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in shares of Sysco during the 2nd quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sysco during the 2nd quarter worth $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SYY opened at $78.68 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $79.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.79. Sysco Co. has a twelve month low of $53.85 and a twelve month high of $86.73. The stock has a market cap of $40.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.90, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.11. Sysco had a return on equity of 52.19% and a net margin of 1.02%. The firm had revenue of $16.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.29) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 82.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. Sysco’s payout ratio is currently 130.56%.

In related news, CAO Anita A. Zielinski sold 3,611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $299,713.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 7,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $578,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,238 shares in the company, valued at $2,579,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 85,602 shares of company stock worth $6,932,109. Insiders own 5.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Sysco in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded Sysco from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Sysco from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sysco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.89.

Sysco Profile

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

