Waycross Partners LLC Has $310.99 Million Stock Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Waycross Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 95.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,611 shares during the quarter. AbbVie accounts for 4.5% of Waycross Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Waycross Partners LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $310,987,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth $1,835,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,826,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,623,000 after acquiring an additional 103,972 shares in the last quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 157,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,728,000 after acquiring an additional 10,455 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 1.7% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 309,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,474,000 after buying an additional 5,121 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 18.1% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 26,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,913,000 after buying an additional 4,135 shares during the period. 65.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ABBV opened at $109.14 on Monday. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.11 and a fifty-two week high of $121.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $111.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $192.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.82.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.02. AbbVie had a return on equity of 154.24% and a net margin of 12.40%. The company had revenue of $13.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.76%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.24%.

Several analysts have recently commented on ABBV shares. Truist started coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.08 target price for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Truist Securities initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.70.

In other news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 5,057 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $606,840.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,595 shares in the company, valued at $1,391,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

