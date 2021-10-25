Waycross Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Waycross Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 95.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 75,280 shares of the airline’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,680 shares during the period. Waycross Partners LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $1,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in Southwest Airlines by 1,900.0% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 500 shares of the airline’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Avion Wealth increased its stake in Southwest Airlines by 121.4% during the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 507 shares of the airline’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC increased its stake in Southwest Airlines by 25.0% during the second quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the airline’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.30% of the company’s stock.

LUV stock opened at $47.63 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.38 and a beta of 1.24. Southwest Airlines Co. has a twelve month low of $37.48 and a twelve month high of $64.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The airline reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 33.72% and a negative net margin of 16.23%. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.99) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 161.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LUV. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $68.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Southwest Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $51.24 price objective (down from $75.00) on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.01.

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as earlybird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

