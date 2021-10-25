Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 3,997 iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DMXF. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF by 270.1% in the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 175,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,360,000 after buying an additional 127,730 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,883,000. One Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth $828,000. Resolute Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $507,000. Finally, JMG Financial Group Ltd. boosted its stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 7,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:DMXF opened at $69.74 on Monday. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF has a 1-year low of $53.03 and a 1-year high of $72.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $69.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.65.

